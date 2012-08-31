AT&T Inks Deal With ESPN for Longhorn Network

AT&T U-verse TV has reached an agreement with ESPN for

carriage of the Longhorn Network in time for its subscribers to be able to

watch the University of Texas' opening football game against Wyoming on

Saturday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. CT.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The network, which focuses on University of Texas sports,

academics and cultural programming, will be available to U-verse TV customers

in Texas subscribing to the U100 package and above. In other parts of the

U-verse footprint, customers getting the U450 package will be able to view the

programming in HD and SD.

As part of the agreement, AT&T also is planning to

launch a live, linear feed of Longhorn Network online to subscribers via

computers, smartphones and tablets at some future date.

"We know fans are passionate about watching Longhorn

football, and we're thrilled to offer Longhorn Network to U-verse TV customers

in Texas and nationwide," said Jeff Weber, president of content and advertising

services at AT&T Home Solutions, in a statement. "This is another example

of how we continue to deliver the content customers want."

David Preschlack, executive VP, Disney and ESPN Media

Networks added in another statement that the agreement brings the Longhorn

Network "to more than a million Longhorn fans in Texas and throughout the

country."