AT&T Inks Deal With ESPN for Longhorn Network
AT&T U-verse TV has reached an agreement with ESPN for
carriage of the Longhorn Network in time for its subscribers to be able to
watch the University of Texas' opening football game against Wyoming on
Saturday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. CT.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The network, which focuses on University of Texas sports,
academics and cultural programming, will be available to U-verse TV customers
in Texas subscribing to the U100 package and above. In other parts of the
U-verse footprint, customers getting the U450 package will be able to view the
programming in HD and SD.
As part of the agreement, AT&T also is planning to
launch a live, linear feed of Longhorn Network online to subscribers via
computers, smartphones and tablets at some future date.
"We know fans are passionate about watching Longhorn
football, and we're thrilled to offer Longhorn Network to U-verse TV customers
in Texas and nationwide," said Jeff Weber, president of content and advertising
services at AT&T Home Solutions, in a statement. "This is another example
of how we continue to deliver the content customers want."
David Preschlack, executive VP, Disney and ESPN Media
Networks added in another statement that the agreement brings the Longhorn
Network "to more than a million Longhorn fans in Texas and throughout the
country."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.