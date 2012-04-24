AT&T Hikes U-verse TV To 4 Million Subs As DSL Woes Persist

AT&T tallied 3.99 million U-verse TV subscribers at the end of the first quarter of 2012 -- after netting a healthy 200,000 in the period -- and reeled in 718,000 U-verse Internet customers, while its legacy digital subscriber line business and total voice connections continued to lose ground.

And while the U-verse subscriber base and revenue continued to climb, AT&T had substantially completed its fiber-to-the-node U-verse network deployment at the end of 2011 to pass about 30 million living units, indicating the growth will begin to taper off.

The telco lost 615,000 DSL connections in the first three months of the year. Total wireline broadband connections stood at 16.53 million at the end of March, up 0.3% from a year ago. About 45% of broadband customers have a plan delivering up to 6 Mbps or higher versus 35% in Q1 2011. Meanwhile, AT&T shed nearly 3 million consumer phone line connections on an annual basis, with voice connections falling 12.5% year over year to 20.5 million.

