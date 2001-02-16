AT&T Broadband starts slashing jobs

AT&T Broadband divisions around the country started handing out pink slips to some of its 53,000 employees.

The biggest hit seemed to come in the company's Washington state operation, which plans to cut 450 workers or 4% during the next two months. Another 175 employees in the division's Englewood, Colo. headquarters are getting that ax, abot 9% of the total.

An AT&T spokesman said he didn't have any figures for companywide layoffs because the cutbacks are in the hands of each division. But spot checks found 90 workers laid off in AT&T's Atlanta cable operation, 60 in its Denver system, fewer than 100 across its massive California operation, 20 in Central Florida, just 10 in Boston and 50 in Chicago.

- John Higgins