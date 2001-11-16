AT&T bringing MSNBC to Boston
AT&T Broadband will introduce MSNBC to its 700,000 cable subscribers
in the greater Boston area next month.
NBC Cable and AT&T said Friday the service would be launched on AT&T's Boston area systems on December 18.
With this launch, AT&T Broadband will offer MSNBC on its standard cable lineup to 1.25 million New
England cable customers.
MSNBC currently reaches more than 70 million cable households nationwide. - Richard Tedesco
