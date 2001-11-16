AT&T bringing MSNBC to Boston

AT&T Broadband will introduce MSNBC to its 700,000 cable subscribers

in the greater Boston area next month.

NBC Cable and AT&T said Friday the service would be launched on AT&T's Boston area systems on December 18.

With this launch, AT&T Broadband will offer MSNBC on its standard cable lineup to 1.25 million New

England cable customers.

MSNBC currently reaches more than 70 million cable households nationwide. - Richard Tedesco