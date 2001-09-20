AT&T board discussing cable deals

AT&T Corp.'s board of directors reportedly will meet Thursday night to examine its options for AT&T Broadband.

The Wall Street Journal reports those options include a proposal to merge its cable systems with those of AOL Time Warner and a separate plan to line up investors, including Walt Disney Co., for a spinoff of AT&T Broadband.

Several weeks of talks between

AT&T Chairman C. Michael Armstrong and other top executives

have not produced any firm offers, aside from the unsolicited $40 billion offer from Comcast Corp. which AT&T summarily rejected.

AOL and Disney have proffered preliminary proposals. But deal is believed to be imminent and the board isn't expected to take significant action at Thursday's meeting.