AT&T, AXE Excite, Captain Morgan Among Sponsors for Spike's 'Guys Choice' Awards
Spike TV's fifth
annual "Guys Choice" awards honoring the manliest achievements in the past year
will premiere on June 10 at 9 p.m, with Hollywood stars such as Mark Wahlberg
and Cameron Diaz in attendance.
Sponsors include
AT&T, AXE Excite, Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, Corona Extra, Kia
Motors America, Pizza Hut Inc. and Snickers Brand.
Fan can vote for
this year's nominees at guyschoice.spike.com as well as six selected categories
on the network's Facebook page.
The awards show,
which will tape at the Sony Pictures Studio in Culver City, Calif., will be
executive produced by Casey Patterson, Carol Donovan and Beth
McCarthy-Miller.
