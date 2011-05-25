AT&T, AXE Excite, Captain Morgan Among Sponsors for Spike's 'Guys Choice' Awards

Spike TV's fifth

annual "Guys Choice" awards honoring the manliest achievements in the past year

will premiere on June 10 at 9 p.m, with Hollywood stars such as Mark Wahlberg

and Cameron Diaz in attendance.

Sponsors include

AT&T, AXE Excite, Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, Corona Extra, Kia

Motors America, Pizza Hut Inc. and Snickers Brand.

Fan can vote for

this year's nominees at guyschoice.spike.com as well as six selected categories

on the network's Facebook page.

The awards show,

which will tape at the Sony Pictures Studio in Culver City, Calif., will be

executive produced by Casey Patterson, Carol Donovan and Beth

McCarthy-Miller.