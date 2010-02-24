Trending

AT&T Asks FCC For Access To Cox Regional Sports Net

AT&T has asked the FCC to require Cox to give AT&T access to its
regional sports net in San Diego,
citing the FCC's recentdecision to loosen/close the terrestrial exemption.

AT&T points out that its request for review of an FCC decision denying an
earlier complaint has been pending for almost 11 months and the start of the
baseball season--Cox carries Padres games on that RSN--is only a few weeks
away.

"Despite the commission's confirmation that the Cable Act's program access
mandates are not limited by a so-called 'terrestrial loophole," Cox has
persisted in its refusal to even consider licensing must-have regional sports
programming to AT&T in San Diego,"
AT&T told the commission.

The FCC's Media Bureau denied the complaint on the ground that there was no
program access mandate for vertically integrated, terrestrially delivered
programming (the so-called terrestrial exemption/loophole). The FCC has now
said that is no longer a blanket exemption from program access complaints.

AT&T said it unsuccessfully tried to initiate negotiations with Cox earlier
this month, and says it will suffer anticompetitive harm if its U-Verse service
does not have access to Padres games.