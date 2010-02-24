AT&T Asks FCC For Access To Cox Regional Sports Net

AT&T has asked the FCC to require Cox to give AT&T access to its

regional sports net in San Diego,

citing the FCC's recentdecision to loosen/close the terrestrial exemption.

AT&T points out that its request for review of an FCC decision denying an

earlier complaint has been pending for almost 11 months and the start of the

baseball season--Cox carries Padres games on that RSN--is only a few weeks

away.

"Despite the commission's confirmation that the Cable Act's program access

mandates are not limited by a so-called 'terrestrial loophole," Cox has

persisted in its refusal to even consider licensing must-have regional sports

programming to AT&T in San Diego,"

AT&T told the commission.

The FCC's Media Bureau denied the complaint on the ground that there was no

program access mandate for vertically integrated, terrestrially delivered

programming (the so-called terrestrial exemption/loophole). The FCC has now

said that is no longer a blanket exemption from program access complaints.

AT&T said it unsuccessfully tried to initiate negotiations with Cox earlier

this month, and says it will suffer anticompetitive harm if its U-Verse service

does not have access to Padres games.