AT&T Asks FCC For Access To Cox Regional Sports Net

AT&T has asked the FCC to require Cox to give AT&T access to its

regional sports net in San Diego, citing the FCC's recentdecision to loosen/close the terrestrial exemption.

AT&T

points out that its request for review of an FCC decision denying an

earlier complaint has been pending for almost 11 months and the start of

the baseball season--Cox carries Padres games on that RSN--is only a

few weeks away.

"Despite the commission's confirmation that the

Cable Act's program access mandates are not limited by a so-called

'terrestrial loophole," Cox has persisted in its refusal to even

consider licensing must-have regional sports programming to AT&T in

San Diego," AT&T told the commission.

The FCC's Media Bureau

denied the complaint on the ground that there was no program access

mandate for vertically integrated, terrestrially delivered programming

(the so-called terrestrial exemption/loophole). The FCC has now said

that is no longer a blanket exemption from program access complaints.

AT&T said it unsuccessfully tried to initiate negotiations with

Cox earlier this month, and says it will suffer anticompetitive harm if

its U-Verse service does not have access to Padres games.