AT&T Adds Starz's TV Everywhere Constellation

AT&T launched Starz Entertainment's triple play of

authenticated online and mobile content services available to U-verse TV

subscribers who take Starz, Encore and MoviePlex premium channels, as Starz

pushes to catch up to rival HBO on the TV Everywhere front.

The telco is offering the three services -- Starz Play, Encore

Play and MoviePlex Play -- for no additional monthly charge to subscribers. The

AT&T U-verse TV launch of MoviePlex Play is Starz Entertainment's first for

the authenticated online premium service.

AT&T is Starz's second full TV Everywhere partner. Cox

Communications, in October, became the first

affiliate to launch Starz Play and Encore Play. The MSO expects to also add

the MoviePlex channel and related TV Everywhere service.

In addition to the Starz-hosted services, the programmer has

distributed the

same monthly content to AT&T and four other affiliates -- Comcast,

DirecTV, Dish Network and Verizon's FiOS TV -- available via their respective

online services and apps.

