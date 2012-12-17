AT&T Adds Starz's TV Everywhere Constellation
AT&T launched Starz Entertainment's triple play of
authenticated online and mobile content services available to U-verse TV
subscribers who take Starz, Encore and MoviePlex premium channels, as Starz
pushes to catch up to rival HBO on the TV Everywhere front.
The telco is offering the three services -- Starz Play, Encore
Play and MoviePlex Play -- for no additional monthly charge to subscribers. The
AT&T U-verse TV launch of MoviePlex Play is Starz Entertainment's first for
the authenticated online premium service.
AT&T is Starz's second full TV Everywhere partner. Cox
Communications, in October, became the first
affiliate to launch Starz Play and Encore Play. The MSO expects to also add
the MoviePlex channel and related TV Everywhere service.
In addition to the Starz-hosted services, the programmer has
distributed the
same monthly content to AT&T and four other affiliates -- Comcast,
DirecTV, Dish Network and Verizon's FiOS TV -- available via their respective
online services and apps.
