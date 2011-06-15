ATSC Schedules October DTV Boot Camp

The Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) will be conducting an educational seminar for broadcasters, manufacturers and others interested in standards development on Oct. 13, 2011 in Des Moines, Iowa.

The "ATSC Boot Camp" event will be co‐hosted by Iowa Public Television and cover such subjects as the fundamentals of the ATSC standard and current work on Mobile DTV, 3DTV and audio loudness standards as well as ongoing standards developments work on "ATSC 2.0," and "ATSC 3.0," the next‐generation television broadcast standards that could be implemented a decade from now.

"Our goal is to provide training on ATSC Standards already in use and brief attendees on standards and technologies that are likely to emerge in the future," noted Mark Richer, ATSC President in a statement. "We're excited to host this event in the Midwest and consider seminars such as these an important part of our organization's continuing outreach to the broadcasting community."