ATSC Elects New Board Members

Members of the Advanced Television Systems

Committee, Inc. (ATSC) have elected members of its Board of Directors that

include four new members.





These

include Ira Goldstone, VP of engineering for Univision Television group;

Richard Friedel who oversees Fox Networks Engineering and Operations; Sam

Matheny, VP of policy and innovation for Capitol Broadcasting Company; and

Glenn Reitmeier, senior VP of advanced technology at NBCUniversal.





Their

three-year terms will begin January 2013.





Also,

James Kutzner from PBS was re-elected to serve a second term on the Board of

Directors. Kutzner will also continue to chair Technology Group 3 (TG3) on the

development of ATSC 3.0.





A

number of other current directors will continue their terms into 2013. These

include Lynn Claudy, NAB; Mark Eyer, Sony;

Brett Jenkins, LIN Media; Brian

Markwalter, CEA; Andy Scott, NCTA; Bob Seidel, CBS; Dave

Siegler, Cox Media Group; Peter Symes, SMPTE; John Taylor, LG Electronics; and

Yiyan Wu, CRC (representing IEEE).





In

announcing the new elections, the ATSC also thanked a number of retiring board

members whose terms expire at the end of 2012. These include current Chairman

John Godfrey, Samsung; Jay Adrick, Harris Broadcast; Tony Caruso, CBC, Craig Todd, Dolby

Laboratories; and Wayne Luplow, Zenith (representing IEEE).



