ATSC 3.0 Summit to Tackle Business of NextGen TV

WASHINGTON—The ATSC 3.0 Summit, part of the Tech Leadership Series, has announced its full agenda of panels and events taking place from March 25-26, featuring ATSC 3.0 leaders behind the development of NextGen TV standard and those deploying it in the field.

With technical deployments of NextGen TV scaling rapidly across the country, the opportunity to define breakthrough products/services and prioritize viable go-to-market business models is timely and tangible, and this ATSC 3.0 Summit will be a conversation center for all of it.

The summit, which will span March 25-26, kicks off with an opening keynote conversation with Tim Hanlon of The Vertere Group and Madeleine Noland, president of ATSC.

Here is a breakdown of the other panels and discussions on March 25:

Another series of talks will take place on March 26:

For more information, or to register, visit the ATSC 3.0 Summit website.