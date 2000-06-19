Atlanta fetes good, bad of TV news

The purpose of the Southern regional Emmy awards, of course, is to honor local television. But international news and programming magnate Ted Turner, as usual, stole the show Saturday night while delivering the keynote. "I'd like to thank all my wives and girlfriends," said Turner, whose personal life has been as much in the news recently as his professional one. Among awards, Atlanta stations WAGA(TV) and WXIA-TV scored the most.

Atlanta's TV stations will showcase their bloopers at "The Gorilla Ball," Saturday, June 24 at the Tabernacle in downtown Atlanta. Errors from news shows on WGNX(TV), WSB-TV, WAGA(TV) and WXIA-TV will compete for the Otto Focus Award. Atlanta-based CNN will provide additional "entertainment with its own outtakes."