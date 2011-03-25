ATAS Reveals Celebrity Lineup for College Television Awards

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation has

announced a lineup celebrity presenters at The 32nd College

Television Awards, which recognizes undergraduate and graduate student work in

video, digital and film production, on April 9.

Those announced include Glee star Darren

Criss, Amber Tamblyn (House), Shenae

Grimes (90210), David Henrie (Wizards of Waverly Place), KaDee

Strickland (Private Practice), Jennifer

Carpenter (Dexter), Simon Helberg (The Big Bang Theory), Aldis Hodge (Leverage),Valerie Cruz (Off the Map and True Blood), Michael Cudlitz (Southland),

Jason Gann (Wilfred), Matt Lauria (Friday Night Lights and The Chicago Code), David Ono of ABC

News, Jason Ritter (The Event and Parenthood) and many others.

Academy Award winner Geena Davis will present the new

Focus on Diversity and Gender Equality in Children's

Media Award, honoring the student who best represented both gender equality and diversity in his or her work. Jane Lynch of Glee fame will present the show's creators the Visionary

Award, which celebrates a program's use of television to affect social change.

Bill Paxton will present another Visionary Award to the Entertainment Industry Foundation.

Spike Jones Jr., founder of SJ2 Entertainment and

Creative Arts Emmys producer, will serve as director and executive producer for

the awards ceremony.