ATAS Names College TV Winners

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has picked the winners in its 25th annual college TV competition with USC and Florida State sharing top honors with two winners apiece. The winners, as well as second- and third-place finishers, will be flown to L.A. for a March 28 gala and March 29 screening of their work at the annual College Television Awards Festival.

And winners are:

Drama--La Milpa (The Cornfield), Patricia Riggen, Alvaro Donado, Columbia University, New York.

Comedy--Zeke, Cassandra Henderson, Matthew Olmon; Florida State University (FSU) Graduate Film School, Tallahassee.

Music--To Say I Love You, Sloane Korach; FSU Film School, Tallahassee

Animation (traditional)--Cretaceous Christmas, David Derrick, Cal Arts, Valencia, Calif.

Animation (nontraditional) Lemmings, Craig Van Dyke; Brigham Young University, Salt Lake City.

Documentary--Tom Brokaw: Witness to History, Nikole Muzzy, Karen Moody, Mark Hudspeth; Northwestern University, Chicago.

Newscasts--Newswatch 16, John Cook, Michael Geller; Ithaca College, Ithaca, N.Y.

Magazine Shows--Sports Spectacular 2003, Zeus Ayterm Ethan Rector;USC, Los Angeles.

Children's--Saving Worms, Chris Prouty, Steve Desmond; USC, Los Angeles.