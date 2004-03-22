ATAS Names College TV Winners
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has picked the winners in its 25th annual college TV competition with USC and Florida State sharing top honors with two winners apiece. The winners, as well as second- and third-place finishers, will be flown to L.A. for a March 28 gala and March 29 screening of their work at the annual College Television Awards Festival.
And winners are:
Drama--La Milpa (The Cornfield), Patricia Riggen, Alvaro Donado, Columbia University, New York.
Comedy--Zeke, Cassandra Henderson, Matthew Olmon; Florida State University (FSU) Graduate Film School, Tallahassee.
Music--To Say I Love You, Sloane Korach; FSU Film School, Tallahassee
Animation (traditional)--Cretaceous Christmas, David Derrick, Cal Arts, Valencia, Calif.
Animation (nontraditional) Lemmings, Craig Van Dyke; Brigham Young University, Salt Lake City.
Documentary--Tom Brokaw: Witness to History, Nikole Muzzy, Karen Moody, Mark Hudspeth; Northwestern University, Chicago.
Newscasts--Newswatch 16, John Cook, Michael Geller; Ithaca College, Ithaca, N.Y.
Magazine Shows--Sports Spectacular 2003, Zeus Ayterm Ethan Rector;USC, Los Angeles.
Children's--Saving Worms, Chris Prouty, Steve Desmond; USC, Los Angeles.
