ATAS Foundation Names Lightcap, Di Nonno to Board of Directors

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation

has elected Carolina Lightcap, president, Disney Channels Worldwide and

Madeline Di Nonno, executive director of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in

Media to serve two-year terms on its Board of Directors, it was announced

Thursday.

"We're delighted to welcome Carolina and Madeline

to serve on our board," said Jerry Petry, chairman of the board, ATAS. "Both have been great

supporters of our many education initiatives and we look forward to their

passion and the ideas that they will contribute on our behalf."

As the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Foundation

aims to preserve the history of television through its various projects,

including the Archive of American Television, a library of interviews with those

who have made an impact in the business; the College Television Awards; and the

Student Internship Program. Lightcap and Di Nonno join the Board of Directors, which oversees these projects.

Lightcap oversees Disney's global kids television

business in her role as president, Disney Channels Worldwide. She also heads the

company's global executive team, which represents programming, production,

business affairs, business planning and development, marketing, advertising

sales and Radio Disney.

Di Nonno serves as executive director for the Geena Davis

Institute on Gender in Media and its programming arm, See Jane. She leads the

strategic direction for the Institute, which seeks to improve the representation

of women in media.