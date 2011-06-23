ATAS Foundation Names Lightcap, Di Nonno to Board of Directors
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation
has elected Carolina Lightcap, president, Disney Channels Worldwide and
Madeline Di Nonno, executive director of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in
Media to serve two-year terms on its Board of Directors, it was announced
Thursday.
"We're delighted to welcome Carolina and Madeline
to serve on our board," said Jerry Petry, chairman of the board, ATAS. "Both have been great
supporters of our many education initiatives and we look forward to their
passion and the ideas that they will contribute on our behalf."
As the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Foundation
aims to preserve the history of television through its various projects,
including the Archive of American Television, a library of interviews with those
who have made an impact in the business; the College Television Awards; and the
Student Internship Program. Lightcap and Di Nonno join the Board of Directors, which oversees these projects.
Lightcap oversees Disney's global kids television
business in her role as president, Disney Channels Worldwide. She also heads the
company's global executive team, which represents programming, production,
business affairs, business planning and development, marketing, advertising
sales and Radio Disney.
Di Nonno serves as executive director for the Geena Davis
Institute on Gender in Media and its programming arm, See Jane. She leads the
strategic direction for the Institute, which seeks to improve the representation
of women in media.
