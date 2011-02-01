ATAS Foundation Elects 2011 Officers

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Tuesday

announced their officers for 2011, with three board officers returning and one

new face joining the mix.

Jerry Petry, former executive vice president, NBC Universal

Television, West Coast, has been re-elected to his position as board chairman

for a second term. Michael Lombardo, president, programming, HBO returns as

vice-chairman of the board and Margaret Loesch, president and CEO of The Hub,

has been re-elected as treasurer. Current board member Billie Greer was

elected secretary, replacing Charles W. Fries.

"Billie joins an all-star group of officers, each an

influential leader dedicated to furthering the mission of the Foundation, to

preserve the history and shape the future of the television industry," said

Norma Provencio Pichardo, executive director, ATAS Foundation. "We are so

grateful to Billie, Jerry, Michael and Margaret for their tireless efforts on

our behalf."

The Foundation oversees

projects like the Archive of American Television and sponsors the College

Television Awards and a student internship program