ATAS Foundation Elects 2011 Officers
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Tuesday
announced their officers for 2011, with three board officers returning and one
new face joining the mix.
Jerry Petry, former executive vice president, NBC Universal
Television, West Coast, has been re-elected to his position as board chairman
for a second term. Michael Lombardo, president, programming, HBO returns as
vice-chairman of the board and Margaret Loesch, president and CEO of The Hub,
has been re-elected as treasurer. Current board member Billie Greer was
elected secretary, replacing Charles W. Fries.
"Billie joins an all-star group of officers, each an
influential leader dedicated to furthering the mission of the Foundation, to
preserve the history and shape the future of the television industry," said
Norma Provencio Pichardo, executive director, ATAS Foundation. "We are so
grateful to Billie, Jerry, Michael and Margaret for their tireless efforts on
our behalf."
The Foundation oversees
projects like the Archive of American Television and sponsors the College
Television Awards and a student internship program
