ATASFoundation Announces Presenters for College TV Awards
The Academy of
Television Arts & Sciences Foundation announced late Thursday the list of
presenters for the 33rd annual College Television Awards.
Headlining the
list are Dexter's Jennifer Carpenter, So You Think You Can Dance
host Cat Deeley, True Blood's Anna Paquin and Awake's Jason
Isaacs.
Additional
presenters include Paul Blackthorne (The River), Rachael Leigh Cook (Perception),
Matthew Gray Gubler (Criminal Minds), Tony Hale (Arrested Development,
Veep), Robert David Hall (CSI), Russell Hornsby (Grimm),
Zachary Knighton (Happy Endings), Rex Lee (Suburgatory, Entourage),
Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Sandra Oh (Grey's Anatomy), Scott
Porter (Hart of Dixie), Wilmer Valderrama (That ‘70s Show, Awake),
Cress Williams (Hart of Dixie) and Ariel Winter (Modern Family).
Grey's Anatomy director Edward Ornelas
will present the Directing Award.
The presenters
join previously announced hosts: Franklin & Bash costars Breckin
Meyer and Mark-Paul Gosselaar.
"The College
Television Awards has become a major event in Hollywood, offering tremendous
exposure for students who are on their way to becoming future leaders of the
television industry," said Television Academy Foundation Executive Director,
Norma Provencio Pichardo. "We're grateful that so many accomplished
television professionals are coming out to help us honor today's rising stars."
The 33rd annual
College Television Awards will be held March 31 at the Renaissance Hotel in Hollywood, Calif.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.