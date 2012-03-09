ATASFoundation Announces Presenters for College TV Awards

The Academy of

Television Arts & Sciences Foundation announced late Thursday the list of

presenters for the 33rd annual College Television Awards.

Headlining the

list are Dexter's Jennifer Carpenter, So You Think You Can Dance

host Cat Deeley, True Blood's Anna Paquin and Awake's Jason

Isaacs.

Additional

presenters include Paul Blackthorne (The River), Rachael Leigh Cook (Perception),

Matthew Gray Gubler (Criminal Minds), Tony Hale (Arrested Development,

Veep), Robert David Hall (CSI), Russell Hornsby (Grimm),

Zachary Knighton (Happy Endings), Rex Lee (Suburgatory, Entourage),

Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Sandra Oh (Grey's Anatomy), Scott

Porter (Hart of Dixie), Wilmer Valderrama (That ‘70s Show, Awake),

Cress Williams (Hart of Dixie) and Ariel Winter (Modern Family).

Grey's Anatomy director Edward Ornelas

will present the Directing Award.

The presenters

join previously announced hosts: Franklin & Bash costars Breckin

Meyer and Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

"The College

Television Awards has become a major event in Hollywood, offering tremendous

exposure for students who are on their way to becoming future leaders of the

television industry," said Television Academy Foundation Executive Director,

Norma Provencio Pichardo. "We're grateful that so many accomplished

television professionals are coming out to help us honor today's rising stars."

The 33rd annual

College Television Awards will be held March 31 at the Renaissance Hotel in Hollywood, Calif.