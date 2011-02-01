ATAS Announces Newly-Elected Representatives, Appointees toExecutive Committee
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has named its newly-elected governors
and executive committee members, according to a Tuesday announcement from
Television Academy Chairman and CEO John Shaffner.
Those elected by the 2011 Board of Governors to serve on the executive committee
include Conrad Bachmann (Performers Peer Group), Tim Gibbons (Producers Peer
Group), Geoff Katz (Interactive Media Peer Group) and John Moffitt (Directors
Peer Group). Shaffner has reappointed former Television Academy Chair Dick
Askin; Albert Cheng, Disney/ABC Television Group executive vice president, digital
media; performer Benito Martinez and director Millicent Shelton to serve as his
chair's appointees to the executive committee.
Tuesday's announcement also includes new members that were voted in to represent
their respective peer groups for a two-year term at the Television Academy. Those newly-elected governors include Ted Barba (Stunts), Gary Baum
(Cinematographers), Beth Bohn (Professional Representatives), Daniel Evans, III
(Children's Programming), Sabrina Fair Thomas (Los Angeles Area), John C.
Fisher (Daytime Programming), Leslie Frankenheimer (Art Directors/Set
Directors), Kathryn Joosten (Performers), Melinda Leasure (Animation), Howard
Meltzer, CSA (Casting Directors), Patricia Messina (Makeup Artists &
Hairstylists), Susan Nessanbaum-Goldberg (Production Executives), Michael
Olman, C.A.S. (Sound), Kevin Pike (Special Visual Effects), Mary Rose (Costume
Design & Supervision), Jason Rosenfield, A.C.E. (Picture Editors), Mark
Samels (Nonfiction Programming) and Michael Sluchan (Television Executives).
The executive committee members and newly elected governors begin their terms
immediately.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.