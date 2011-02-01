ATAS Announces Newly-Elected Representatives, Appointees toExecutive Committee

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has named its newly-elected governors

and executive committee members, according to a Tuesday announcement from

Television Academy Chairman and CEO John Shaffner.

Those elected by the 2011 Board of Governors to serve on the executive committee

include Conrad Bachmann (Performers Peer Group), Tim Gibbons (Producers Peer

Group), Geoff Katz (Interactive Media Peer Group) and John Moffitt (Directors

Peer Group). Shaffner has reappointed former Television Academy Chair Dick

Askin; Albert Cheng, Disney/ABC Television Group executive vice president, digital

media; performer Benito Martinez and director Millicent Shelton to serve as his

chair's appointees to the executive committee.

Tuesday's announcement also includes new members that were voted in to represent

their respective peer groups for a two-year term at the Television Academy. Those newly-elected governors include Ted Barba (Stunts), Gary Baum

(Cinematographers), Beth Bohn (Professional Representatives), Daniel Evans, III

(Children's Programming), Sabrina Fair Thomas (Los Angeles Area), John C.

Fisher (Daytime Programming), Leslie Frankenheimer (Art Directors/Set

Directors), Kathryn Joosten (Performers), Melinda Leasure (Animation), Howard

Meltzer, CSA (Casting Directors), Patricia Messina (Makeup Artists &

Hairstylists), Susan Nessanbaum-Goldberg (Production Executives), Michael

Olman, C.A.S. (Sound), Kevin Pike (Special Visual Effects), Mary Rose (Costume

Design & Supervision), Jason Rosenfield, A.C.E. (Picture Editors), Mark

Samels (Nonfiction Programming) and Michael Sluchan (Television Executives).



The executive committee members and newly elected governors begin their terms

immediately.