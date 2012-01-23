ATAS Announces Executive Committee Appointees

Bruce Rosenblum, chairman and CEO of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, announced five of his six appointees to the executive committee of the Television Academy Sunday night.

The five appointees for the 2012-13 term (which runs until the end of 2012) are Gail Berman, co-owner and founding partner of BermanBraun; Jason Kilar, CEO of Hulu; Steven Lafferty, head of television and managing partner at CAA; Steve Mosko, president, Sony Pictures Television; and Dana Walden, chairman of Twentieth Century Fox Television.

"I couldn't be happier that this esteemed group of industry leaders and colleagues has agreed to join the Academy's executive committee," said Rosenblum. "I have great respect for each of these executives and feel extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to collaborate with them along with the Board of Governors as we look to expand our mission and elevate the profile of the Television Academy."

Additionally, four members of the Academy's Board of Governors have been elected by the Board to serve on the Executive Committee. They include: Beth Bohn, president, Beth Bohn Management, Inc. (Professional Representatives Peer Group); Michael Olman, Cinema Audio Society (Sound Peer Group); Lori Schwartz, chief technology catalyst, McCann Worldgroup (Interactive Media Peer Group); and Rob Swartz, Independent Producer (Television Executives Peer Group).