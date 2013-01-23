ATAS Announces 22nd Hall of Fame Inductees

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the

inductees for its 22nd Hall of Fame class on Wednesday.





This year's class is led by Leslie Moonves, CBS Corp.

president and CEO; Dick Wolf, creator of the Law & Order franchise and

Chicago Fire; NBC sportscaster Al Michaels; Face the Nation

moderator Bob Schieffer; and director/producer Ron Howard. Philo T. Farnsworth,

inventor of the all-electronic television transmission, who will be inducted

posthumously.





For the first time ever, this year's Hall of Fame ceremony

will benefit the Television Academy Foundation's Archive of American

Television.





"Each of this year's Hall of Fame inductees is

incredibly deserving of this honor and is truly a legend of our industry,"

said Bruce Rosenblum, chairman and CEO, Academy of Television Arts and

Sciences. "This will be a spectacular evening, rich with stories and

reminiscing. We couldn't be happier to announce that this year's event will

benefit the Archive of American Television, a program of the Academy of

Television Arts and Sciences Foundation, which is dedicated to preserving and

celebrating television's past while educating those who will lead our industry

in the future."





The 22nd annual ATAS Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be

held March 11 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.