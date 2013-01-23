ATAS Announces 22nd Hall of Fame Inductees
The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the
inductees for its 22nd Hall of Fame class on Wednesday.
This year's class is led by Leslie Moonves, CBS Corp.
president and CEO; Dick Wolf, creator of the Law & Order franchise and
Chicago Fire; NBC sportscaster Al Michaels; Face the Nation
moderator Bob Schieffer; and director/producer Ron Howard. Philo T. Farnsworth,
inventor of the all-electronic television transmission, who will be inducted
posthumously.
For the first time ever, this year's Hall of Fame ceremony
will benefit the Television Academy Foundation's Archive of American
Television.
"Each of this year's Hall of Fame inductees is
incredibly deserving of this honor and is truly a legend of our industry,"
said Bruce Rosenblum, chairman and CEO, Academy of Television Arts and
Sciences. "This will be a spectacular evening, rich with stories and
reminiscing. We couldn't be happier to announce that this year's event will
benefit the Archive of American Television, a program of the Academy of
Television Arts and Sciences Foundation, which is dedicated to preserving and
celebrating television's past while educating those who will lead our industry
in the future."
The 22nd annual ATAS Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be
held March 11 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
