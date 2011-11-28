ATAS Announces 21st Hall of Fame Inductees

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the inductees for its 21st Hall of Fame class on Monday.

Producers Mary-Ellis Bunim and Jonathan Murray of Bunim-Murray (Real World, Road Rules series), former Disney CEO Michael Eisner and television producer Chuck Lorre (Two and a Half Men, Mike & Molly, The Big Bang Theory) will be honored at the March gala.

Also to be inducted will be: Don Francisco (Mario Kreutzberger), host of Sábado Gigante; Sherman Hemsley, actor most known as George Jefferson on The Jeffersons; lighting designer Bill Klages; and Vivian Vance & William Frawley, who played Fred and Ethel Mertz on I Love Lucy.

"The

group of inductees for this year's Hall of Fame has had a remarkable

impact in all areas of the television industry, from performers and

hosts to producers and executives," said WME board member Mark Itkin,

who headed the selection committee. "It is a tremendous privilege to

chair this committee and be able to honor this group with the

recognition that they so greatly deserve."

The 21st annual ATAS Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Mar. 1, 2012 at the Beverly Hills Hotel.