ATAS Adds Three to Board of Governors

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Tuesday added three to its Board of Governors.

Actress Lily Tomlin will serve out the remainder of Kathryn Joosten's term -- she passed away in June -- as a Governor of the performers peer group. Her term will end in December.

Jonathan Murray, chairman of Bunim/Murray productions and David McKillop, executive VP of programming for A&E and BIO Channel, have been appointed as Governors for the new reality programming peer group. Murray's term will end in December 2013, while McKillop will serve until December 2012.