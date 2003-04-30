Astro Boy comes to Kids' WB!
Kids' WB! is teaming up with Sony Pictures Entertainment Japan, Sony Pictures
Television and Tezuka Productions to bring 26 episodes of anime program Astro
Boy to its Saturday-morning schedule next fall.
The show is based on a comic book character from a 1950 series, and it is about
an atomic-powered robot who fights for peace and justice even though society
scorns him.
Astro Boy was a star of Japanese TV as early as 1963, and it was the first
Japanese show to be imported to the United States.
A new version of Astro Boy began airing on Fuji TV in Japan April
6, 50 years after the original Astro Boy appeared in the comics.
Sony Pictures Entertainment and Kids' WB! also team up on Jackie
Chan Adventures.
