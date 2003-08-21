Askin named chair of ATAS

Tribune Entertainment president and CEO Dick Askin was officially elected chair of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences during a board meeting

Wednesday night.

Askin takes over his office Oct. 1, when Bryce Zabel will step down.

Other officers elected were independent production designer John Shaffner to

first vice chair, unaffiliated production executive Karen Miller to second vice

chair, independent producer Dan Birman to secretary, sound engineer Leo

Chaloukian to treasurer and broadcast journalist Mitch Waldow to Los Angeles

area vice chair.

Askin and Waldow ran uncontested, while Birman and Chaloukian were re-elected to second terms and Shaffner and Miller are new appointments to ATAS’ executive

committee.

In other ATAS news, luxury magazine Architectural Digest has partnered

with the group for a second year to design the Emmy Awards "Green Room," where stars wait

before they present at the gala awards show.

Also, the Los Angeles-Area Emmy Awards will be held Saturday, Sept. 6, at ATAS' Leonard

H. Goldenson Theatre at 6 p.m.

The show will be hosted by John O’Hurley, who played Mr. Peterman on

Seinfeld and will star in UPN’s The Mullets this fall.

An edited version of the Los Angeles Awards will air Saturday,

Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. on KCAL (TV) there.