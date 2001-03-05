New Chairman Michael Powell is preparing to remake the FCC, which is a good thing. In addition to suiting up for its daily duty as spectrum traffic cop, the agency is faced with the challenges of digital television, ownership caps and a host of other big issues. Right now, the five-person FCC has one vacancy and two lame ducks. We recognize that the infamous hanging chads have left numerous political appointments hanging, but for Chairman Powell to work effectively, the agency needs to be running on all cylinders. In that spirit, we encourage the Bush administration to pick its commission nominees as soon as possible.