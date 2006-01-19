Art Directors Guild Announces Award Nominees
The Art Director's Guild has announced the nominees for its 2005 awards, which will be handed out Feb. 11 in Beverly Hills.
TV nominees are:
Single Camera Television Series
Deadwood, "Requiem for a Gleet," Maria Caso
Desperate Housewives, "They Ask Me Why I Believe You," Thomas A. Walsh
Las Vegas, "The Real McCoy," Richard Toyon
Lost, "Orientation," Jim Spencer
Rome, Episode 1, Joseph Bennett
Multiple Camera Television Series
How I Met Your Mother, pilot, Stephan Olson
Mad TV, Episode 1106, John Sabato
Two and a Half Men, "A Low Guttural Tongue Flapping Noise," John Shaffner
The War at Home, Pilot, John Shaffner
Will & Grace, "The Old Man and the Sea," Glenda Rovello
Television Movie or Mini-Series
Empire Falls, Stuart Wurtzel
Into the West, Marek Dobrowolski
The Magic of Ordinary Days, Clark Hunter
Warm Springs, Sarah Knowles
Awards Show, Variety or Music Special, or Documentary
American Music Awards, John Shaffner & Joe Stewart
Earth to America, Bruce Ryan
77th Annual Academy Awards, Roy Christopher
Wheel of Fortune, Renee Hoss-Johnson
