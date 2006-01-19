Art Directors Guild Announces Award Nominees

The Art Director's Guild has announced the nominees for its 2005 awards, which will be handed out Feb. 11 in Beverly Hills.

TV nominees are:

Single Camera Television Series

Deadwood, "Requiem for a Gleet," Maria Caso

Desperate Housewives, "They Ask Me Why I Believe You," Thomas A. Walsh

Las Vegas, "The Real McCoy," Richard Toyon

Lost, "Orientation," Jim Spencer

Rome, Episode 1, Joseph Bennett

Multiple Camera Television Series

How I Met Your Mother, pilot, Stephan Olson

Mad TV, Episode 1106, John Sabato

Two and a Half Men, "A Low Guttural Tongue Flapping Noise," John Shaffner

The War at Home, Pilot, John Shaffner

Will & Grace, "The Old Man and the Sea," Glenda Rovello

Television Movie or Mini-Series

Empire Falls, Stuart Wurtzel

Into the West, Marek Dobrowolski

The Magic of Ordinary Days, Clark Hunter

Warm Springs, Sarah Knowles

Awards Show, Variety or Music Special, or Documentary

American Music Awards, John Shaffner & Joe Stewart

Earth to America, Bruce Ryan

77th Annual Academy Awards, Roy Christopher

Wheel of Fortune, Renee Hoss-Johnson