Arris Unveils New Leadership Team
Arris Group has assembled its new leadership team the day
after closing its $2.35 billion acquisition
of Motorola Home, outlining it in a memo from Arris chairman and CEO Bob
Stanzione that was distributed companywide on Thursday.
According to a copy of the memo, obtained by Multichannel
News and verified by the company, Marwan Fawaz, the former CTO of
Charter Communications who had run Motorola Home since June 2012, will be
leaving the combined company, but will stay as a consultant "to help me with
the transition over the next three months," Stanzione wrote. Among
other senior Motorola Home execs that are also leaving, but helping out with
the transition "as needed" are:
- Joe Cozzolino, former senior VP and GM of network
infrastructure of Motorola Home;
- Matt Bell, former senior VP of strategy and technology at Motorola Home, and
another former Charter exec who joined Motorola Home with Fawaz; and
- Jim Buckley, who had served as Motorola Home's corporate VP of finance since
July 2012.
