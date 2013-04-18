Arris Unveils New Leadership Team

Arris Group has assembled its new leadership team the day

after closing its $2.35 billion acquisition

of Motorola Home, outlining it in a memo from Arris chairman and CEO Bob

Stanzione that was distributed companywide on Thursday.





According to a copy of the memo, obtained by Multichannel

News and verified by the company, Marwan Fawaz, the former CTO of

Charter Communications who had run Motorola Home since June 2012, will be

leaving the combined company, but will stay as a consultant "to help me with

the transition over the next three months," Stanzione wrote. Among

other senior Motorola Home execs that are also leaving, but helping out with

the transition "as needed" are:





Joe Cozzolino, former senior VP and GM of network

infrastructure of Motorola Home;

Matt Bell, former senior VP of strategy and technology at Motorola Home, and

another former Charter exec who joined Motorola Home with Fawaz; and

Jim Buckley, who had served as Motorola Home's corporate VP of finance since

July 2012.



Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.



