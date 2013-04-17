Arris Seals Up $2.35B Motorola Home Deal

It's done.

Arris Group closed its $2.35 billion acquisition of Motorola

Mobility's Home unit from Google Wednesday morning, sealing up a deal that will

make Arris the nation's largest set-top supplier and put it in position to

compete more directly with Cisco Systems.

Under terms of the deal, Arris paid Google about $2.2

billion in cash and issued Google 10.6 million shares of its common stock in

connection with the deal. Part of the deal was funded through the sale of

10.6 million shares to Comcast, Arris's largest customer. As a result,

Google and Comcast now each hold 7.7 percent stakes in Arris, but do not have

board seats.

Arris intends to announce the new leadership structure of

the newly combined company on Thursday, April, 18, Arris chairman and CEO

Bob Stanzione told Multichannel News, in an interview. Former

Charter Communications CTO Marwan Fawaz has led Horsham, Pa.-based Motorola

Home since

June 2012.

