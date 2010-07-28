Arris Posts Flat Q2 Sales

Arris Group's second-quarter revenue was flat with the year-ago period and net income dropped, although sales to Comcast and Time Warner Cable -- its two biggest customers -- rebounded "considerably" from the previous quarter, chairman and CEO Bob Stanzione said on the company's earnings call Wednesday.

While Arris expects strong sales of DOCSIS 3.0 cable modems and other customer-premises equipment to continue, the company anticipates a short-term decline in revenue from cable-modem termination systems.Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 was $280.4 million, roughly flat versus $278.5 million in second quarter 2009 and up $13.7 million sequentially. Net income dropped 14%, to $19.8 million for the second quarter.

Comcast's orders for DOCSIS 3.0 CPE were higher in the June 30 quarter and Arris won a significant share of Time Warner Cable's CMTS business for the year, according to Stanzione.

