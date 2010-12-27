Arris Hires Cisco's Toft to Head Comcast Account
Arris recruited Don Toft, previously a senior sales manager with
Cisco Systems, as vice president of sales overseeing the equipment
vendor's business with Comcast.
Comcast
is Arris' single biggest customer, accounting for 27.2% of sales for
the third quarter of 2010, or $74.6 million in revenue. Toft will lead
the Comcast account team in providing support to the nation's largest
cable operator in its purchases and deployments of Arris solutions,
including cable modems, embedded multimedia terminal adapters and cable
modem termination systems.
Toft, based in the Philadelphia area, most recently was a
senior sales manager on Cisco's global video sales team. Previously, he
managed Cisco's Comcast Cable infrastructure team for eight years.
At Arris, Toft reports to senior vice president of sales Dan Whalen.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.