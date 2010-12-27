Arris Hires Cisco's Toft to Head Comcast Account

Arris recruited Don Toft, previously a senior sales manager with

Cisco Systems, as vice president of sales overseeing the equipment

vendor's business with Comcast.

Comcast

is Arris' single biggest customer, accounting for 27.2% of sales for

the third quarter of 2010, or $74.6 million in revenue. Toft will lead

the Comcast account team in providing support to the nation's largest

cable operator in its purchases and deployments of Arris solutions,

including cable modems, embedded multimedia terminal adapters and cable

modem termination systems.

Toft, based in the Philadelphia area, most recently was a

senior sales manager on Cisco's global video sales team. Previously, he

managed Cisco's Comcast Cable infrastructure team for eight years.

At Arris, Toft reports to senior vice president of sales Dan Whalen.

