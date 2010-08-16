Arqiva nets big Latin American transmission deal

U.K.-based transmission and media services provider Arqiva has closed a

multi-year deal with Brazil's

Traffic Sports International to support global distribution of its coverage of seven

international soccer leagues. Under the agreement, Traffic is relying on Arqiva's

teleports, satellite capacity and international fiber to deliver coverage to TV

households throughout the Americas,

Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Traffic holds the television rights

to the principal football tournaments in Latin America including: Copa America;

Brazil's home World Cup Qualifiers; Copa Libertadores; Copa Sudamericana; and

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers.

Originating out of Brazil,

each event is downlinked off satellite using Arqiva's Los

Angeles teleport and then sent via Arqiva's international

terrestrial fiber network to its Washington,

D.C. teleport. The feeds

are then passed to Arqiva's U.K. Winchester teleport for distribution

over Europe using the W2A satellite.

From the U.K., the

feeds are then turned around from W2A to the Telstar 10 bird for distribution

over the Middle East and Asia.

Subsequent tournaments will also be distributed to Africa

via Arqiva's infrastructure.

"This is our first multi-year contract with Traffic Sports

International and a major expansion of our relationship with the

organization," said Jon Kirchner, EVP, Arqiva Satellite & Media, in a

statement. "Arqiva's global satellite, fiber and teleport

infrastructure is the ideal distribution platform for Traffic Sports

International as it continues to provide premier sports programming around the

world."

"We entered into our relationship with Arqiva due to the quality of their

service and the strong recommendation of our clients who use them

extensively," added Antonio Paulo Simoes, director of TV7, the Traffic

Group's division that manages all World Cup qualifying transmissions and

footage. "We look forward to growing and expanding with them as we reach

worldwide soccer fans."