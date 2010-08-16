Arqiva nets big Latin American transmission deal
By Glen Dickson
U.K.-based transmission and media services provider Arqiva has closed a
multi-year deal with Brazil's
Traffic Sports International to support global distribution of its coverage of seven
international soccer leagues. Under the agreement, Traffic is relying on Arqiva's
teleports, satellite capacity and international fiber to deliver coverage to TV
households throughout the Americas,
Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
Headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Traffic holds the television rights
to the principal football tournaments in Latin America including: Copa America;
Brazil's home World Cup Qualifiers; Copa Libertadores; Copa Sudamericana; and
CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers.
Originating out of Brazil,
each event is downlinked off satellite using Arqiva's Los
Angeles teleport and then sent via Arqiva's international
terrestrial fiber network to its Washington,
D.C. teleport. The feeds
are then passed to Arqiva's U.K. Winchester teleport for distribution
over Europe using the W2A satellite.
From the U.K., the
feeds are then turned around from W2A to the Telstar 10 bird for distribution
over the Middle East and Asia.
Subsequent tournaments will also be distributed to Africa
via Arqiva's infrastructure.
"This is our first multi-year contract with Traffic Sports
International and a major expansion of our relationship with the
organization," said Jon Kirchner, EVP, Arqiva Satellite & Media, in a
statement. "Arqiva's global satellite, fiber and teleport
infrastructure is the ideal distribution platform for Traffic Sports
International as it continues to provide premier sports programming around the
world."
"We entered into our relationship with Arqiva due to the quality of their
service and the strong recommendation of our clients who use them
extensively," added Antonio Paulo Simoes, director of TV7, the Traffic
Group's division that manages all World Cup qualifying transmissions and
footage. "We look forward to growing and expanding with them as we reach
worldwide soccer fans."
