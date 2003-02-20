Arnett to report for Nat Geo

Veteran war correspondent Peter Arnett is returning to Iraq, this time as a

reporter for National Geographic's Explorer series, which airs on MSNBC.

Arnett and his crew will be based in Baghdad, reporting features for

Explorer, as well as short news updates for MSNBC.

Arnett, who has covered wars for 40 years, gained prominence after reporting

for Cable News Network during the first Gulf War. In 1966, he won a Pulitzer Prize for his

Vietnam War coverage.