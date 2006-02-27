Armstrong To Host ESPY's

With a little more time on his hands this summer, newly retired perennial Tour de France cycling champion Lance Armstrong has signed on to host ESPN’s 2006 ESPY Awards show. Armstrong isn’t racing in this summer’s event, having hung up his bike after winning the race last year for the seventh consecutive time.

The show will air Wednesday, July 12, at Hollywood’s Kodak Theater, then ESPN will air it four days later on Sunday night, July 16, at 9 p.m. ET.

Last year’s show, hosted by actor Matthew Perry, drew the biggest audience in the show’s 13-year history, averaging 2.326 million households, up from 2.17 million in 2004.

