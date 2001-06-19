Armstrong denies AT&T layoff report
AT&T Chairman and CEO C. Michael Armstrong on Tuesday denied reports that
AT&T is planning to lay off 10,000 to 15,000 employees, although he did say
that the company is likely to move people around.
"We are always rebalancing," Armstrong said after a Senate Commerce Committee
hearing.
"We are hiring in some areas and rebalancing in others. But there is no big
single event planned." - Paige Albiniak
