Armstrong denies AT&T layoff report

AT&T Chairman and CEO C. Michael Armstrong on Tuesday denied reports that

AT&T is planning to lay off 10,000 to 15,000 employees, although he did say

that the company is likely to move people around.

"We are always rebalancing," Armstrong said after a Senate Commerce Committee

hearing.

"We are hiring in some areas and rebalancing in others. But there is no big

single event planned." - Paige Albiniak