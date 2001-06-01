Arlene Francis dead at 92

Arlene Francis, the witty actress and perpetual panelist on the popular What's My Line? game show through its 25-year run, died on Thursday, according to press reports. She was 92.

Francis died of natural causes at Kaiser Hospital in San Francisco after being admitted the day before. The fashionably dressed Francis was one of the busiest personalities on television in the 1950s. At one point, she was host of Home, a daytime magazine on NBC five days a week, mistress of ceremonies of Talent Patrol on ABC Thursday nights and panelist on What's My Line? on CBS Sunday nights.