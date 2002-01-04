Trending

Ark Trust cites inhumane TV

By


Survivor, 48 Hours and My Wife and Kids made The Ark Trust
Inc.'s top-10 list of those delivering 'anti-animal' messages.

The nonprofit animal-protection group's Foe-Paw Report cited
Survivor for killing a pig with a knife, CBS newsmagazine 48 Hours
for its sympathetic profiles on rodeo heroes and sitcom My Wife and Kids
for playing the accidental death of a child's hamster for laughs.

The report also criticized NBC reality series Fear Factor for
'crushing and stressing' rats, among other things.

A CBS spokesman said the network 'had no beef' with the report. NBC and ABC
executives had no comment.