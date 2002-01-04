Ark Trust cites inhumane TV



Survivor, 48 Hours and My Wife and Kids made The Ark Trust

Inc.'s top-10 list of those delivering 'anti-animal' messages.

The nonprofit animal-protection group's Foe-Paw Report cited

Survivor for killing a pig with a knife, CBS newsmagazine 48 Hours

for its sympathetic profiles on rodeo heroes and sitcom My Wife and Kids

for playing the accidental death of a child's hamster for laughs.

The report also criticized NBC reality series Fear Factor for

'crushing and stressing' rats, among other things.

A CBS spokesman said the network 'had no beef' with the report. NBC and ABC

executives had no comment.