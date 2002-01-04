Ark Trust cites inhumane TV
Survivor, 48 Hours and My Wife and Kids made The Ark Trust
Inc.'s top-10 list of those delivering 'anti-animal' messages.
The nonprofit animal-protection group's Foe-Paw Report cited
Survivor for killing a pig with a knife, CBS newsmagazine 48 Hours
for its sympathetic profiles on rodeo heroes and sitcom My Wife and Kids
for playing the accidental death of a child's hamster for laughs.
The report also criticized NBC reality series Fear Factor for
'crushing and stressing' rats, among other things.
A CBS spokesman said the network 'had no beef' with the report. NBC and ABC
executives had no comment.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.