Ariz. TV icon Cooney dead at 70

Tearful KPNX(TV) Phoenix anchors told the story of the death late Wednesday

of Arizona TV icon C.E. "Pep" Cooney, 70, who spent 18 years as president and

general manager of KPNX Broadcasting in Phoenix.

Cooney suffered an aortic embolism Aug. 25 and, despite surgery, never fully

recovered, the station reported.

He was well-known to area viewers for his many editorials in the 1980s and

1990s, for his civic activism and for stunts like a 1984 wing-walk on a small

plane. He retired from the station in 1995.

Cooney is survived by his wife, Cheri; two sons and two daughters; and 18

grandchildren. Station anchor Lin Sue Cooney was a daughter-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to: C.E. "Pep"

Cooney Leadership Scholarship, c/o Robby Jackson, ASU Foundation, P.O. Box

873208, Tempe, AZ 85287-3208; or C.E. "Pep" Cooney Scholarship in the Cronkite

School, c/o Judy Heasley, Arizona State University, College of Public Programs,

P.O. Box 870803, Tempe, AZ 85287-0803.