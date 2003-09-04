Ariz. TV icon Cooney dead at 70
Tearful KPNX(TV) Phoenix anchors told the story of the death late Wednesday
of Arizona TV icon C.E. "Pep" Cooney, 70, who spent 18 years as president and
general manager of KPNX Broadcasting in Phoenix.
Cooney suffered an aortic embolism Aug. 25 and, despite surgery, never fully
recovered, the station reported.
He was well-known to area viewers for his many editorials in the 1980s and
1990s, for his civic activism and for stunts like a 1984 wing-walk on a small
plane. He retired from the station in 1995.
Cooney is survived by his wife, Cheri; two sons and two daughters; and 18
grandchildren. Station anchor Lin Sue Cooney was a daughter-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to: C.E. "Pep"
Cooney Leadership Scholarship, c/o Robby Jackson, ASU Foundation, P.O. Box
873208, Tempe, AZ 85287-3208; or C.E. "Pep" Cooney Scholarship in the Cronkite
School, c/o Judy Heasley, Arizona State University, College of Public Programs,
P.O. Box 870803, Tempe, AZ 85287-0803.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.