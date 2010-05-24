Arianas Joins Current Media

John Arianas, VP of brand sales at MTV, has joined Current Media, owner of cable channel Current TV and Current.com.

Arianas will be VP of East Coast Sales for the San Francisco-based network. He will head up the New York ad sales office and help develop its upfront sales strategy as well as head up business development and digital sales on the East Coast, reporting to Ken Ripley, executive VP of ad sales.

Arianas' resume also includes a stint at Comedy Central.