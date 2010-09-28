Arian Sultan Rothman Elevated at Comedy Central

Comedy Central has promoted Arian Sultan Rothman to the position of VP, business and legal affairs for the East Coast, the network announced Tuesday.

She will report to Melissa Bear, SVP, business and legal affairs, east coast, in New York.

"I have the pleasure of working with Arian on a daily basis and marvel at her patience and tenacity," said Bear in a statement. "She shows amazing energy and ability in handling complicated matters with a smile and has become a key member of our BALA team."

Rothman was previously senior director of the department. In her new role she adds The Daily Show with Jon Stewart to her responsibilities, which already included The Colbert Report, Ugly Americans and Night of Too Many Stars. She will continue to work with the DVD group on distribution deals as well as adding structuring deals for development projects.

Prior to joining Comedy Central, Rothman was production counsel at Bravo and an intellectual property associate at NBC.