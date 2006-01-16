Argentino Tops NBC U Domestic TV Sales

Barbara "Bo" Argentino, a veteran syndication sales executive, has been named to head up NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution ad and media sales as senior VP.

Argentino replaces Chris Kager, who has left to "pursue other interests." Kager had headed ad sales since the merger with Universal in 2004, when the MGM/NBC Media Sales Group he headed was dissolved. Kager actually hired Argentino back when he ran Sony's Columbia TriStar Television Advertising Sales.

Argentino had been running ad sales for Sony Pictures Television since 2000 and most recently headed up its "advertiser solutions" new-media effort. At Sony, Argentino sold shows including Seinfeld and King of Queens.

Argentino will oversee sales for shows including Access Hollywood, the upcoming Megan Mullally Show, Maury, The Jerry Springer Show, Starting Over and The Chris Matthews Show.

It will be a homecoming for Argentino, who worked as an account executive at NBC in the early 1990s. Her resume also includes stints at CBS and Grey Advertising.