Arete nods to NYC firemen, police

Intersport plans to honor New York City firefighters and police in the upcoming annual Arete Awards for Courage in Sports it will produce to air on CBS next month.

They'll be honored in an expanded version of the annual tribute to athletes who exemplify courage and perserverance ("arete" in Greek). "We're going to tell some of the stories of heroism and courage," says Charles Besser, Intersport president/CEO.

In its 12th year, Arete will honor retiring Baltimore Orioles iron man Cal Ripken a professional athlete of the year in ceremonies to be taped at Chicago's Navy Pier on Oct. 19. CBS Sports commentator Jim Nance will emcee. Earl Weaver will make the presentation to Ripken. Erik Weihenmayer, first blind American mountain climber to scale Mt. Everest, will receive a superlative performance award fto be presented by Sports Illustrated senior editor Frank DeFord.

U.S. Olympics gold medal skater Tara Lipinski will give a special performance as part of the hour-long telecast of the Arete Awards on Nov. 24. - Richard Tedesco