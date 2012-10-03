Ardaban Names Dave Noll Chief Creative Officer

Dave Noll, creator of Food Network's Chopped, has joined Shine America's new label Ardaban, as chief

creative officer, Ardaban CEO Chachi Senior announced Wednesday.

Based in New York, Noll will oversee the creative affairs

and format development for Ardaban, which launched last spring to produce

content in conjunction with Shine America, distributed by Shine International.

"Dave has been and always will be a student of television.

His knowledge and expertise in the global formats arena are unparalleled by

anyone I've ever worked with," said Senior. "Simply put, his formats are BGL, (Big, Global, Landmark). I am ecstatic to

have him onboard."

Noll most recently served as president of IAC's TV production

unit Notional, during which time he received the James Beard Award for Best

Television Series for Chopped. He has

sold his formats to numerous global cable partners.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the Ardaban and Shine family,"

Noll said. "Our goal is to create for the global market and our projects must

be universal, format-able and worldwide-able. They will be big, family

entertainment- the type of show where we can make 30 versions of it around the

world."