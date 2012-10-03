Ardaban Names Dave Noll Chief Creative Officer
Dave Noll, creator of Food Network's Chopped, has joined Shine America's new label Ardaban, as chief
creative officer, Ardaban CEO Chachi Senior announced Wednesday.
Based in New York, Noll will oversee the creative affairs
and format development for Ardaban, which launched last spring to produce
content in conjunction with Shine America, distributed by Shine International.
"Dave has been and always will be a student of television.
His knowledge and expertise in the global formats arena are unparalleled by
anyone I've ever worked with," said Senior. "Simply put, his formats are BGL, (Big, Global, Landmark). I am ecstatic to
have him onboard."
Noll most recently served as president of IAC's TV production
unit Notional, during which time he received the James Beard Award for Best
Television Series for Chopped. He has
sold his formats to numerous global cable partners.
"I am thrilled to be a part of the Ardaban and Shine family,"
Noll said. "Our goal is to create for the global market and our projects must
be universal, format-able and worldwide-able. They will be big, family
entertainment- the type of show where we can make 30 versions of it around the
world."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.