AR&D Nabs New-Media Firm

In a sign of the growing importance of digital platforms to local broadcasters, one of the top TV-station consulting firms, AR&D, said Tuesday it will acquire new-media strategy firm Donata Communications.



Donata's founder and President Terry Heaton will stay on and become an executive with Dallas-based AR&D's digital unit. Financial terms were not disclosed.



"Donata and Terry are a perfect fit for AR&D's digital development strategy," AR&D President Jerry Gumbert said in a statement. "Our firm is focused on the entire realm of digital opportunities for broadcasters, and clearly the Internet is a significant part of it."