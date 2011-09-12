Arbogast Joins Comcast D.C. Office

Rebecca Arbogast is joining Comcast as VP for global public policy starting Sept. 19. She joins an increasingly high-powered Washington office for Comcast and NBCU.



Former FCC Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker has come on board -- as of this month, confirmed a Comcast spokesperson -- as senior VP of government affairs. While Baker will concentrate on the NBCU side -- broadcasting issues, international and trade, in particular -- Arbogast will focus on Comcast issues, including policy testimony and panels at industry events.



Arbogast is assuming many of the duties of Joe Waz, SVP, external affairs and public policy counsel, who retired after 17 years with Comcast, effective April 30.

Arbogast had been managing director at Stifel Financial, focusing on communications and technology issues. She is the former chief of the FCC's International Bureau and her resume includes stints at Justice and communications Wilmer Cutler Pickering.



Both Baker and Arbogast report to Kyle McSlarrow, president of Comcast/NBCU in Washington and former NCTA President.