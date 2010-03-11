Arbitron's Bouvard Named IRTS Foundation Chairman

Arbitron Executive VP of Cross-Platform Services Pierre Bouvard has been elected chairman of the IRTS Foundation, the charitable organization that brings together media leaders and next-generation communication professionals. The foundation's board also elected eight new directors March 11.

"Pierre inspires results by example," said IRTS President and CEO Joyce Tudryn, in a statement. "In addition to providing strong support and wise counsel over the years, he has spent time with participants of our Summer Fellowship Program, Minority Career Workshop and faculty seminars. Pierre understands the powerful impact our programs have in training up-and-coming media professionals. We look forward to having him lead us into the new decade."

In his position at Arbitron, Bouvard uses the Portable People Meter technology to bridge the measurement gap between TV, radio, Internet and mobile media. He has also worked as executive VP of sales and president of Portable People Meter and International as well as VP and general manager of Abitron Radio.

The IRTS Foundation Board, comprised of 63 executives, also announced eight new directors: OMD CEO Alan Cohen, CBS Television Stations President Peter Dunn, Dial Global Co-President and Co-CEO David Landau, Scripps Networks Senior VP of Corporate Communications Cindy McConkey, MediaVest Director of Local Broadcasting and Senior VP Maribeth Papuga, Telemundo WNJU-TV President and General Manager Carlos Sanchez, Google TV Ads Head of Strategic Partnership John Saroff, and True North Entertainment CEO Stephen Saslow.