Arbitron Names PPM Research Chief

Arbitron has upped two execs in its Portable People Meter (PPM) research project.

Beth Webb, manager, PPM methods and analysis, has been named to the newly created post of director of PPM research. She will oversee results from the ongoing test of the meters in Houston, as well as overseeing all day-to-day operations of the PPM test program.

Under her purview are coordination with the Media Rating Council, which reviews new TV ratings technologies such as PPMs, and oversight of Arbitron's participation in joint projects with Nielsen, which is helping fund the Houston test.

She will also oversee research for Project Apollo, which is a co-venture between Arbitron and Nielsen parent VNU on a PPM-based, ad-tracking system.

In addition, Dan Ames, manager of international methods and standards, has been named director of international research. He will head up research and operational support for the deployment of the PPM meters internationally. They are already in use in Canada.

PPMs are a cellphone-sized portable and passive (hence the name) device that measures ambient media--including broadcast, cable, satellite and more by detecting imbedded codes.

The promotions follow by only a day Arbitron's naming of Kathleen Ross to the newly created post of chief administrative officer. She had been executive VP, organizational effectiveness and public relations.