Arafat picks Cartoon Net

CNN's new chief news executive Eason Jordan earned his stripes on CNN's international side, where, he likes to joke, he learned that even controversial leaders have their human sides. He once met with Yasser Arafat in Tunis, shortly before he was going to move his headquarters to Gaza. While chit-chatting, Arafat confided, "When I get stressed out, I like to watch Tom & Jerry'' off the Cartoon Network satellite feed. Jordan told Arafat it would be impossible to downlink the channel in Gaza. "Well, then, that settles it,'' he told Jordan, "I won't move." (He did anyway.)