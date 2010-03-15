APTS President Resigning

Larry Sidman, president of the Association of Public Television Stations, is resigning, effective April 1.



No reason was given beyond that he had "professional objectives that are of great importance and urgency."



Sidman has been helping negotiate a deal with DISH network on carriage of noncommercial stations' HD signals, a deal that is not yet done. A spokeswoman said that the APTS board was putting together an ad hoc committee to deal with the departure, including how do handle the negotiations.



Sidman will help out during the transition and stay on as a consultant to APTS on legislative and regulatory matters.