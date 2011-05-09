APTS Gets CPB Grant To Help Secure Grants

Public broadcasters have gotten a grant to help them get more grants.



The Association of Public Television Stations has received a grant from the Corporation of Public Broadcasting to support The Grant Center, which in concert with public media fundraising and other noncom services company The Development Exchange, helps TV and radio stations identify federal and foundation money available for noncoms.



The center was created a year and a half ago with, what else, a grant--from CPB as well. The new CPB grant will go to more staff to help stations drum up support.



The money is effectively seed money to help stations grow funding via sources they might not have known about. "The Grant Center has already helped scores of stations with funding opportunities they would never have sought," says APTS. The Grant Center already offers a free online clearinghouse for over 280 potential federal and foundation grants, and the new staffers will help them secure the grants, said APTS.



The money will also go to better prepare and track their applications, grant-writing advice and connecting with others to share best practices.